Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
SodaStream Ginger Ale Drink Mix
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202381
Purchase Options
Product Details
Turns out your favorite brand of soda in your own! Customize your bubbly beverage to just how you like it with our Ginger Ale Drink Mix.
- No high fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Water , Citric Acid , Trisodium Citrate , Natural Flavors , Burnt Sugar Syrup , Stevia , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More