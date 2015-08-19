Hover to Zoom
SodaStream® Homestyle Lemonade Drink Mix
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202377
Product Details
The SodaStream® Waters Zeros Lemonade Sparkling Drink Mix is flavored and sweet, containing absolutely no calories. With no high-fructose corn syrup, this sweet treat also contains no artificial sweeteners or ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium20mg1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Citric Acid , Trisodium Citrate , Natural Flavors , Sucralose , Potassium Sorbate ( As Preservative ) , Stevia , Tocopherol Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Niacin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Vitamin D .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
