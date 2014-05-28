Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Lemon Lime Drink Mix
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202393
Product Details
Creating your own sparkling drinks at home has never been easier! Simply carbonate water with your SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker (sold separately), add your favorite flavor and enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Water , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Trisodium Citrate , Acesulfame Potassium , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) , Sucralose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
