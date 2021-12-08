Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
SodaStream® Pink Grapefruit Zero Calorie Drink Mix
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202374
Purchase Options
Product Details
Make your favorite bubbly beverages at home with our diet flavors. Stay healthy and hydrated.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Erythritol ( Natural Sweetener ) , Grapefruit Juice Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Acacia Gum , Stevia , Vegetable Juice Color , Burnt Sugar Syrup , Ester Gum , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) , Vitamin E , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Vitamin D .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More