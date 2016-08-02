Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Root Beer Drink Mix
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202383
Purchase Options
Product Details
Turns out your favorite brand of soda is your own! Customize your bubbly beverage just how you like it with our Root Beer Drink Mix.
- No aspartame
- No high fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
27.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Fructose , Water , Burnt Sugar Syrup , Citric Acid , Stevia , Gum Acacia , Natural Flavor , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
