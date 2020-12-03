Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Soda Press Organic Passionfruit & Mandarin Kombucha Concentrate
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0085000254820
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our organic Kombucha concentrates are traditionally brewed in small batches over 45 days. We then apply an innovative cold-fill, in-vessel, passive pasteurizing technique, with probiotic top-ups at the end to ensure a quality shelf stable kombucha.
- Sweet and Tart
- Make at home
- Kombucha Passion fruit and Mandarin flavor