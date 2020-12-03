SodaStream Soda Press Organic Passionfruit & Mandarin Kombucha Concentrate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Soda Press Organic Passionfruit & Mandarin Kombucha Concentrate Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Soda Press Organic Passionfruit & Mandarin Kombucha Concentrate Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

SodaStream Soda Press Organic Passionfruit & Mandarin Kombucha Concentrate

16.9 fl ozUPC: 0085000254820
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our organic Kombucha concentrates are traditionally brewed in small batches over 45 days. We then apply an innovative cold-fill, in-vessel, passive pasteurizing technique, with probiotic top-ups at the end to ensure a quality shelf stable kombucha.

  • Sweet and Tart
  • Make at home
  • Kombucha Passion fruit and Mandarin flavor