SodaStream Strawberry Watermelon Drink Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Strawberry Watermelon Drink Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Strawberry Watermelon Drink Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

SodaStream Strawberry Watermelon Drink Mix

14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202700
Purchase Options

Product Details

SodaStream Classic Drink Mixes bring a better-for-you beverage when compared to other sodas because they at least 50% less sugar. You get to control the strength of flavor and level of carbonation, making this everyone's favorite DIY Project. With no high-fructose corn syrup or aspartame, classic drink mixes are the perfect choice.

  • 50% less sugar than regular soda
  • No High-Fructose Corn Syrup or Aspartame
  • Makes 9 liters of flavored carbonated beverages

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Juice Color , Sucralose , Potassium Sorbate ( As Preservative ) , Stevia , Tocopherol Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Niacin , Sodium Chloride , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Vitamin D .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More