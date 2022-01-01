SodaStream Strawberry Watermelon Drink Mix
Product Details
SodaStream Classic Drink Mixes bring a better-for-you beverage when compared to other sodas because they at least 50% less sugar. You get to control the strength of flavor and level of carbonation, making this everyone's favorite DIY Project. With no high-fructose corn syrup or aspartame, classic drink mixes are the perfect choice.
- 50% less sugar than regular soda
- No High-Fructose Corn Syrup or Aspartame
- Makes 9 liters of flavored carbonated beverages
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Juice Color , Sucralose , Potassium Sorbate ( As Preservative ) , Stevia , Tocopherol Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Niacin , Sodium Chloride , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Vitamin D .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More