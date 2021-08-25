Introducing the Terra, SodaStream's newest Sparkling Water Maker. Turn plain water into fresh sparkling water in seconds. Designed for the modern kitchen, it features the new Quick Connect technology for fast and easy CO2 cylinder insertion.

The best way to make fresh sparkling water and more user-friendly than ever

Dishwasher safe, BPA free, reusable bottles

Compact and sleek with a wider carbonating button

NEW Quick Connect CO2 technology for fast, "one click" cylinder insertion