SodaStream® Unsweetened Pineapple bubly™ Drops
1.36 fl ozUPC: 3081855802650
Product Details
Make your favorite bubly sparkling water flavors right at home with SodaStream. One 40ml bubly drops bottle makes about 12L* (or 33 cans) of your favorite bubly sparkling water when prepared accordingly.
- bubly Drops - a fun way to sparkle your water!
- Unsweetened natural flavor essence
