SodaStream® Unsweetened Pineapple bubly™ Drops Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

SodaStream® Unsweetened Pineapple bubly™ Drops

1.36 fl ozUPC: 3081855802650
Purchase Options

Product Details

Make your favorite bubly sparkling water flavors right at home with SodaStream. One 40ml bubly drops bottle makes about 12L* (or 33 cans) of your favorite bubly sparkling water when prepared accordingly.

  • bubly Drops - a fun way to sparkle your water!
  • Unsweetened natural flavor essence