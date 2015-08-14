SodaStream® Waters Cranberry Raspberry Zero Calorie Mix
Product Details
The SodaStream® Waters Zeros Cranberry Raspberry Sparkling Drink Mix is naturally flavored with no calories. With no sugars, aspartame, or sucralose, this preservative-free sweet treat is a better-for-you alternative for a sparkling drink.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Erythritol ( Natural Sweetener ) , Tartaric Acid , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Juice Color , Stevia , Burnt Sugar Syrup , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) , Vitamin E , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Vitamin D .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
