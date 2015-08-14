SodaStream® Waters Cranberry Raspberry Zero Calorie Mix Perspective: front
SodaStream® Waters Cranberry Raspberry Zero Calorie Mix

14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202375
Product Details

The SodaStream® Waters Zeros Cranberry Raspberry Sparkling Drink Mix is naturally flavored with no calories. With no sugars, aspartame, or sucralose, this preservative-free sweet treat is a better-for-you alternative for a sparkling drink.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium15mg1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Erythritol ( Natural Sweetener ) , Tartaric Acid , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Juice Color , Stevia , Burnt Sugar Syrup , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) , Vitamin E , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Vitamin D .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
