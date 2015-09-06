Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Xtreme Energy Zero Calorie Drink Mix
14.8 ozUPC: 0081157202397
Product Details
The sodastream Plus Diet Energy Sparkling Drink Mix makes for a wonderfully flavored energy-boosting beverage that contains no sugars or aspartame. It's a simple way to make your own delicious drinks.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Citric Acid , Artificial Flavor , Trisodium Citrate , Sucralose , Caramel Color , Ascorbic Acid , Caffeine , Acesulfame Potassium , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) , Niacin , Riboflavin , Vitamin B6
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
