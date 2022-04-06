Softdisc Disposable Menstrual Discs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Softdisc Disposable Menstrual Discs Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Softdisc Disposable Menstrual Discs Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Softdisc Disposable Menstrual Discs

14 ctUPC: 0085190600703
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Softdisc (formerly Instead Softcup) is a 12 hour leak-proof, swim-proof, sleep-proof alternative to tampons, pads, and menstrual cups. Hypoallergenic and not linked to TSS, Softdisc is designed to work for both heavy and light periods and each disc holds the equivalent of 5 tampons. Naturally prevents odor, irritation, and dryness.