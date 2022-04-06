Hover to Zoom
Softdisc Disposable Menstrual Discs
14 ctUPC: 0085190600703
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Softdisc (formerly Instead Softcup) is a 12 hour leak-proof, swim-proof, sleep-proof alternative to tampons, pads, and menstrual cups. Hypoallergenic and not linked to TSS, Softdisc is designed to work for both heavy and light periods and each disc holds the equivalent of 5 tampons. Naturally prevents odor, irritation, and dryness.