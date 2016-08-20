Hover to Zoom
Softsoap® Aloe Vera Fresh Hand Soap Refill
UPC: 0007418245992
Product Details
Give your hands the soothing experience of Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap, Soothing Clean, with an aloe vera fresh scent to keep your hands feeling moisturized. Wash away dirt and bacteria with Softsoap liquid hand soap (health care agencies recommend washing hands in warm water for at least 20 seconds to wash away dirt and bacteria).
- Aloe vera fresh scent
- Convenient refill size
- Leaves hands feeling smooth and soft
- Retains skin's natural moisture