Softsoap Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap is clinically proven to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria. Its unique formula, with moisturizers, leaves your skin feeling soft and protected. Due to the unique formula, Softsoap Antibacterial refill should only be used with Softsoap Antibacterial pump and should not be combined with other liquid hand soaps. Dermatologist tested.

Gently cleans and protects