Softsoap® Antibacterial White Tea & Berry Hand Soap Refill
UPC: 0007418246323
Product Details
Softsoap® Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap is clinically proven to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria*. Its unique formula, with moisturizers, leaves your skin feeling soft and protected. Due to the unique formula, Softsoap® Antibacterial refill should only be used with Softsoap® Antibacterial pump and should not be combined with other liquid hand soaps. Dermatologist tested.