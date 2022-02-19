Welcome to a new way to refill. New Softsoap Refill Tablets let you refill your foaming hand soap pump without the hassle of messy pouring. Simply fill your foaming hand soap pump with water, drop in a tablet, and in less than 30 minutes you have fragrant, cleansing soap! It's easy for you and good for the planet. This Softsoap Foaming Hand Soap Tablets Refill Kit comes in a Fresh Coconut Scent. This kit contains three hand soap tablets, each of which makes a full 8-fluid ounce container of foaming hand soap. By using a refillable pump and our hand soap tablets, you can use 71% less plastic than traditional hand soap refills!*

Hand Soap Tablets used to refill foaming hand soap

Washes away bacteria

Biodegradable cleaning formula

No messy pouring

Carton contains three tablets that refill three foaming hand wash bottles of 8-fluid ounces each for a total of 24 fluid ounces

*Compared to Softsoap 8.75-fluid ounce Foaming Hand Soap Bottles.