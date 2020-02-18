Beautify your sink today with Softsoap Shea & Cocoa Butter moisturizing liquid hand soap all while expressing your personal style and indulging in the warm scent of shea and cocoa butter. This liquid hand soap pump enhances the hand washing experience and also retains your skin's natural moisture.

Exfoliating Body Wash Formulated without parabens and phthalates

pH balanced for your skin

Retains skins natural moisture

Dermatologist Tested with real rose oil and vanilla fragrance

Biodegradable cleaning ingredients

Recyclable bottle