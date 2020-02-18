Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Softsoap Lustrous Glow Rose & Vanilla Exfoliating Body Wash
20 fl ozUPC: 0003500096911
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Beautify your sink today with Softsoap Shea & Cocoa Butter moisturizing liquid hand soap all while expressing your personal style and indulging in the warm scent of shea and cocoa butter. This liquid hand soap pump enhances the hand washing experience and also retains your skin's natural moisture.
- Exfoliating Body Wash Formulated without parabens and phthalates
- pH balanced for your skin
- Retains skins natural moisture
- Dermatologist Tested with real rose oil and vanilla fragrance
- Biodegradable cleaning ingredients
- Recyclable bottle