Softsoap® Original Hand Soap Refill

UPC: 0007418226985
Just add water for a classic clean. This clear formula with a light, fresh scent is available in three colorful designs featuring your favorite fish. All the beauty of an undersea paradise, none of the fuss.

  • Clear liquid hand soap formula
  • Light, fresh scent
  • Light moisturizers keep skinfeeling smooth and soft
  • Rich, lathering soap for a clean feeling
  • Convenient refill size
  • Makes a great bathroom or kitchen hand soap.