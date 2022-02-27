Hover to Zoom
Softsoap® Original Hand Soap Refill
UPC: 0007418226985
Just add water for a classic clean. This clear formula with a light, fresh scent is available in three colorful designs featuring your favorite fish. All the beauty of an undersea paradise, none of the fuss.
- Clear liquid hand soap formula
- Light, fresh scent
- Light moisturizers keep skinfeeling smooth and soft
- Rich, lathering soap for a clean feeling
- Convenient refill size
- Makes a great bathroom or kitchen hand soap.