Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Softsoap Sweet Honeysuckle & Orange Moisturizing Body Wash
20 fl ozUPC: 0007418247352
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Softsoap Body Wash, Sweet Honeysuckle and Orange, is made with natural extracts of honeysuckle and orange and moisture-bead formula to leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.
- Moisturizing Body Wash
- Formulated without parabens and phthalates
- pH balanced for your skin
- Retains skins natural moisture
- Dermatologist Tested
- With real orange extract
- Biodegradable cleaning ingredients
- Recyclable bottle