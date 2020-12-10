Softsoap Body Wash, Sweet Honeysuckle and Orange, is made with natural extracts of honeysuckle and orange and moisture-bead formula to leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.

Moisturizing Body Wash

Formulated without parabens and phthalates

pH balanced for your skin

Retains skins natural moisture

Dermatologist Tested

With real orange extract

Biodegradable cleaning ingredients

Recyclable bottle