Softsoap Sweet Honeysuckle & Orange Moisturizing Body Wash Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Softsoap Sweet Honeysuckle & Orange Moisturizing Body Wash Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Softsoap Sweet Honeysuckle & Orange Moisturizing Body Wash Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Softsoap Sweet Honeysuckle & Orange Moisturizing Body Wash

20 fl ozUPC: 0007418247352
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Softsoap Body Wash, Sweet Honeysuckle and Orange, is made with natural extracts of honeysuckle and orange and moisture-bead formula to leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.

  • Moisturizing Body Wash
  • Formulated without parabens and phthalates
  • pH balanced for your skin
  • Retains skins natural moisture
  • Dermatologist Tested
  • With real orange extract
  • Biodegradable cleaning ingredients
  • Recyclable bottle