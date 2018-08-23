Hover to Zoom
Sol Simple Organic Solar-Dried Bananas
6 ozUPC: 0089276500200
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate38g13%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar20g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Dried Bananas .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
