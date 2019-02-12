We cultivate more than just dried frit. We cultivate a community. We''re out therein the field with the ones that make the fruit happen. People like Adilio Alberto Mercado who grows pineapple for us. He''s a community leader and a loyal vendor. he''s not some nameless producer. His name is Adilio.

Small Farmers

What''s the answer for small farmers with no market access? Sol Simple. We provide organic technical assistance, build cooperatives, and connect them to you... and you to them!

Super Moms

We employ single mothers to advance the overall well-being of women and children in Nicaragua.

Renewable Energy

We designed a solar drying system that harnesses the sun''s power to dehydrate our fruit and reduce fossil fuel consumption.

The result is organic & fair trade fruit that nourishes the earth, body and soul.

SOL SIMPLE. RESTORE THE SOUL.