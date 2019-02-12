Sol Simple Organic Solar-Dried Fruit Pineapple Perspective: front
Sol Simple Organic Solar-Dried Fruit Pineapple

6 ozUPC: 0089276500202
We cultivate more than just dried frit. We cultivate a community. We''re out therein the field with the ones that make the fruit happen. People like Adilio Alberto Mercado who grows pineapple for us. He''s a community leader and a loyal vendor. he''s not some nameless producer. His name is Adilio.

Small Farmers

What''s the answer for small farmers with no market access? Sol Simple. We provide organic technical assistance, build cooperatives, and connect them to you... and you to them!

Super Moms

We employ single mothers to advance the overall well-being of women and children in Nicaragua.

Renewable Energy

We designed a solar drying system that harnesses the sun''s power to dehydrate our fruit and reduce fossil fuel consumption.

The result is organic & fair trade fruit that nourishes the earth, body and soul.

SOL SIMPLE. RESTORE THE SOUL.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories135
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium23mg1%
Total Carbohydrate38g13%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar32g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Iron , Organic Dried Pineapple

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
