Ingredients

Japanese Knotweed ( Polygonum Cuspidatum ) ( Root , Rhizome ) ( Extract ) , Tart Cherry ( Prunus Cerasus ) ( Concentrate ) , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Acetyl L Carnitine , N acetyl L cystein , Bromelain , Nattokinase , Quercetin . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Silica and Bioperine ( Black Pepper Extract )

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More