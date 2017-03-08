Ingredients

Proprietary Blend : L. Acidophilus , L. Bulgaricus , S. Thermophilus , Powdered Goat's Milk . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Gelatin Capsule and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Lactose. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More