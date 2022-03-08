Solaray Acidophilus plus Prebiotic Carrot Juice Perspective: Main

Each capsule contains a blend of over three billion living L. acidophilus, L. bulgarcus and S. thermophilus probiotic cells in a prebiotic base of carrot juice powder. These friendly bacteria are intended to provide nutritive support for the maintenance of a normal, healthy digestive tract.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Triple Strain Probiotic Blend : L. Acidophilus , L. Bulgaricus , S. Thermophilus . Carrot Juice Powder ( Daucus Carota ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica and Stearic Acid .

Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

