Solaray Acidophilus plus Prebiotic Carrot Juice
Product Details
Each capsule contains a blend of over three billion living L. acidophilus, L. bulgarcus and S. thermophilus probiotic cells in a prebiotic base of carrot juice powder. These friendly bacteria are intended to provide nutritive support for the maintenance of a normal, healthy digestive tract.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Triple Strain Probiotic Blend : L. Acidophilus , L. Bulgaricus , S. Thermophilus . Carrot Juice Powder ( Daucus Carota ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
