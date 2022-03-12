ActiChrom is a unique and highly advanced formula that provides the superior biological activity of a true GTF (glucose tolerance factor) chromium. ActiChrom contains a special GTF chromium bound to niacin as well as the amino acids glutamic acid, glycine and cysteine. This form of chromium is believed to be similar to the GTF chromium found in nature.

