Solaray ActiChrom™
Product Details
ActiChrom is a unique and highly advanced formula that provides the superior biological activity of a true GTF (glucose tolerance factor) chromium. ActiChrom contains a special GTF chromium bound to niacin as well as the amino acids glutamic acid, glycine and cysteine. This form of chromium is believed to be similar to the GTF chromium found in nature.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , L-Glycine , L-Cysteine , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More