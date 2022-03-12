Solaray ActiChrom™ Perspective: front
Solaray ActiChrom™

200 mcg - 100 TabletsUPC: 0007628004587
ActiChrom is a unique and highly advanced formula that provides the superior biological activity of a true GTF (glucose tolerance factor) chromium. ActiChrom contains a special GTF chromium bound to niacin as well as the amino acids glutamic acid, glycine and cysteine. This form of chromium is believed to be similar to the GTF chromium found in nature.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , L-Glycine , L-Cysteine , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

