180 ctUPC: 0007628000890
Alfalfajuice™ alfalfa aerial juice concentrate contains a wide array of naturally occurring vitamins, minerals and nutrients such as chlorophyll, xanthrophyll, choline and more. Each VegCap supplies 315 mg of powdered alfalfa juice equivalent to approximately 7 grams of fresh alfalfa.*

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alfalfa , Juices , Powder , Chlorophyll , Xanthophyll , Choline , Cellulose , Gelatin , Capsule , and , Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
