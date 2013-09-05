Solaray Alfajuice™ Vegetarian Capsules 315mg
Product Details
Alfalfajuice™ alfalfa aerial juice concentrate contains a wide array of naturally occurring vitamins, minerals and nutrients such as chlorophyll, xanthrophyll, choline and more. Each VegCap supplies 315 mg of powdered alfalfa juice equivalent to approximately 7 grams of fresh alfalfa.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alfalfa , Juices , Powder , Chlorophyll , Xanthophyll , Choline , Cellulose , Gelatin , Capsule , and , Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
