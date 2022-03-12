Solaray Alfalfa Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules 430mg
Product Details
Believed to have originated in Iran and southwestern Asia, alfalfa is the worlds''s oldest cultivated crop. Alfalfa is a natural source of nutrients and fiber.* The valuable herb is also known as the "father of all foods" because of the concentration of important, naturally occuring vitamins and minerals.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Alfalfa ( Medicago Sativa ) ( Leaf )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More