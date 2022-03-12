Solaray Alfalfa Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules 430mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Alfalfa Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules 430mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628000110
Purchase Options

Product Details

Believed to have originated in Iran and southwestern Asia, alfalfa is the worlds''s oldest cultivated crop. Alfalfa is a natural source of nutrients and fiber.* The valuable herb is also known as the "father of all foods" because of the concentration of important, naturally occuring vitamins and minerals.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Alfalfa ( Medicago Sativa ) ( Leaf )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More