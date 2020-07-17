Solaray® Alpha Lipoic Acid 250mg Capsules Perspective: front
Solaray® Alpha Lipoic Acid 250mg Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007628008319
Product Details

Alpha Lipoic Acid is water and oil-soluble for maximum effect in all tissues. It works synergistically with antioxidant vitamins at a cellular level. Alpha Lipoic Acid has distinctive free-radical scavenging properties. Recent studies show Alpha Lipoic Acid sustains energy production. Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is a vitamin-like antioxidant, sometimes referred to as the “universal antioxidant.” ALA is manufactured in the body and is found in some foods, particularly liver and yeast.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alpha-Lipoic Acid . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Rice Flour , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
