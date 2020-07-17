Solaray® Alpha Lipoic Acid 250mg Capsules
Product Details
Alpha Lipoic Acid is water and oil-soluble for maximum effect in all tissues. It works synergistically with antioxidant vitamins at a cellular level. Alpha Lipoic Acid has distinctive free-radical scavenging properties. Recent studies show Alpha Lipoic Acid sustains energy production. Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is a vitamin-like antioxidant, sometimes referred to as the “universal antioxidant.” ALA is manufactured in the body and is found in some foods, particularly liver and yeast.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alpha-Lipoic Acid . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Rice Flour , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
