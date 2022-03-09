Native to North America, American ginseng is a perennial herb in the ivy family. American ginseng first attracted attention in the 1700''s when Jesuits realized its similarity to the ginseng found in Asia. American ginseng us known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that help support the body''s ability to adapt to physical and mental stress.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.