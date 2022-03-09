Solaray Annatto Tocotrienols Perspective: front
Solaray Annatto Tocotrienols

50 mg - 60 SoftgelsUPC: 0007628061357
The unique formula offers straight Tocotrienols from Annatto. this superior source contains virtually no tocopherols, which may compromise the body''s absorption of Tocotrienols when ingested together. Annatto Tocotrienols softgels are intended to provide nutritive support for healthy blood lipid levels and overall body health.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Tocotrienols . Other Ingredients : Rice Bran Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin and Filtered Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

