Solaray Annatto Tocotrienols
Product Details
The unique formula offers straight Tocotrienols from Annatto. this superior source contains virtually no tocopherols, which may compromise the body''s absorption of Tocotrienols when ingested together. Annatto Tocotrienols softgels are intended to provide nutritive support for healthy blood lipid levels and overall body health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tocotrienols . Other Ingredients : Rice Bran Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin and Filtered Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
