The unique formula offers straight Tocotrienols from Annatto. this superior source contains virtually no tocopherols, which may compromise the body''s absorption of Tocotrienols when ingested together. Annatto Tocotrienols softgels are intended to provide nutritive support for healthy blood lipid levels and overall body health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.