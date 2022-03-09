Solaray Arabinogalactan Larch Tree Extract Capsules 300mg
Arabinogalactan is a water-soluble polysaccharide derived from the sap, or gum, of the larch tree. Research suggests that Arabinogalactan, a prebiotic fiber, may support healthy microflora balance of the GI tract by promoting growth of probiotic bacteria in the intestines. Clinical studies also suggest that Arabinogalactan may help maintain immune system function by supporting healthy levels of NK and macrophage immune cells in the blood.
Arabinogalactan , ( Larch Tree Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
