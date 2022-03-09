Solaray Arabinogalactan Larch Tree Extract Capsules 300mg Perspective: front
Solaray Arabinogalactan Larch Tree Extract Capsules 300mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003020
Product Details

Arabinogalactan is a water-soluble polysaccharide derived from the sap, or gum, of the larch tree. Research suggests that Arabinogalactan, a prebiotic fiber, may support healthy microflora balance of the GI tract by promoting growth of probiotic bacteria in the intestines. Clinical studies also suggest that Arabinogalactan may help maintain immune system function by supporting healthy levels of NK and macrophage immune cells in the blood.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Arabinogalactan , ( Larch Tree Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

