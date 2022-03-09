Arabinogalactan is a water-soluble polysaccharide derived from the sap, or gum, of the larch tree. Research suggests that Arabinogalactan, a prebiotic fiber, may support healthy microflora balance of the GI tract by promoting growth of probiotic bacteria in the intestines. Clinical studies also suggest that Arabinogalactan may help maintain immune system function by supporting healthy levels of NK and macrophage immune cells in the blood.