Solaray Artichoke Leaf Extract Veg Caps 600 mg
Product Details
Native to the Mediterranean, artichoke is a vegetable appreciated for its flavorful leaves and flower bases. Artichoke leaves contain the plant compound known as cynarin, which has demonstrated liver tonic properties similar to milk thistle. Artichoke may provide nutritive support for healthy liver, gall bladder and digestive function as well as cardiovascular health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Artichoke ( Cynara scolymus ) ( Leaf Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin ( , from : Non-GMO , Corn ) , Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Bran Extract and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
