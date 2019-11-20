Solaray Artichoke Leaf Extract Veg Caps 600 mg Perspective: front
Solaray Artichoke Leaf Extract Veg Caps 600 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003080
Native to the Mediterranean, artichoke is a vegetable appreciated for its flavorful leaves and flower bases. Artichoke leaves contain the plant compound known as cynarin, which has demonstrated liver tonic properties similar to milk thistle. Artichoke may provide nutritive support for healthy liver, gall bladder and digestive function as well as cardiovascular health.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Artichoke ( Cynara scolymus ) ( Leaf Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin ( , from : Non-GMO , Corn ) , Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Bran Extract and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
