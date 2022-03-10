Solaray Artichoke Leaves Capsules 405mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Artichoke Leaves Capsules 405mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628000125
Product Details

Artichoke is a vegetable appreciated for its flavorful leaves and flower bases. Artichokes have numerous healthful properties.* One of these healthful properties can be found in the artichoke leaves.* The leaves contain a compound called cynarin which has demonstrated liver tonic properties similar to milk thistle.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Artichoke ( Cynara scolymus ) ( Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.