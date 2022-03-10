Solaray Artichoke Leaves Capsules 405mg
Product Details
Artichoke is a vegetable appreciated for its flavorful leaves and flower bases. Artichokes have numerous healthful properties.* One of these healthful properties can be found in the artichoke leaves.* The leaves contain a compound called cynarin which has demonstrated liver tonic properties similar to milk thistle.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Artichoke ( Cynara scolymus ) ( Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More