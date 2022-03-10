Artichoke is a vegetable appreciated for its flavorful leaves and flower bases. Artichokes have numerous healthful properties.* One of these healthful properties can be found in the artichoke leaves.* The leaves contain a compound called cynarin which has demonstrated liver tonic properties similar to milk thistle.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.