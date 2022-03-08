Solaray Ashwagandha Vegetarian Capsules 470 mg
Product Details
Used in Ayurvedic medicine as a rejuvenating tonic, Ashwagandha is known in the West as an adaptogen, a nutrient that appears to exert a stabilizing influence on body systems during periods of stress.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ashwagandha , ( Withania somnifera ) ( Root Extract ) ( Supplying , 7 Mg [ 1 . 5& ] , with : Anolides )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More