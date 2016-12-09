Solaray Asparagus Capsules 175mg
Product Details
Asparagus is recognized by the German Commission E for providing dietary support for a healthy urinary tract. Guaranteed Potency Asparagus provides the noted active Asparagosides combined with a base of Asparagus root in a vegetarian capsule.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Asparagus ( Asparagus Officinalis ) ( Rhizome [ Root ] Extract ) , Asparagus ( Asparagus Officinalis ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate and Maltodextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More