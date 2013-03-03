Solaray Astragalus Capsules 400 mg
180 ctUPC: 0007628013417
Product Details
Astragalus is valued for its tonic and adaptogenic effects.* It is one of the most popular herbs in China today.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
