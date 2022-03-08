Solaray Astragalus Root Extract Vegetarian Capsules 200mg
Product Details
Native to Asia, astragalus root has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) dating back thousands of years. Astragalus is known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that help support the body''s ability to adapt to physical and mental stress.* Astragalus root contains the plant compounds knowns as polysaccharides, which are believed to be the source of it''s reputed health benefits.* Astragalus root extract may help provide nutritive support for a healthy immune system.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) ( Root Extract ) , Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
