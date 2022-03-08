Native to Asia, astragalus root has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) dating back thousands of years. Astragalus is known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that help support the body''s ability to adapt to physical and mental stress.* Astragalus root contains the plant compounds knowns as polysaccharides, which are believed to be the source of it''s reputed health benefits.* Astragalus root extract may help provide nutritive support for a healthy immune system.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.