Native to Asia, astragalus root has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) dating back thousands of years. Astragalus is known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that help support the body''s ability to adapt to physical and mental stress.* Astragalus root contains the plant compounds knowns as polysaccharides, which are believed to be the source of it''s reputed health benefits.* Astragalus root extract may help provide nutritive support for a healthy immune system.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) ( Root Extract ) , Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

