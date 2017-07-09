Ingredients

Oat Straw ( Avena Sativa ) ( Stem ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Cellulose .

Allergen Info

Contains Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More