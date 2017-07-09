Solaray Avena Sativa Capsules 350mg
100 ctUPC: 0007628001418
Product Details
Avena Sativa or Oat Straw has been used historically for its many health benefits. It is currently used in common breakfast cereals.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Oat Straw ( Avena Sativa ) ( Stem ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
