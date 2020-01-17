Solaray Ayurvedic Herbs Amla Vegetarian Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Amla is a powerful rejuvenating and antioxidant herb thought to have one of the highest contents of Vitamin C found in the plant kingdom.Studies suggest that natural, food-based Vitamin C from Amla may be more bioavailable than synthetic Vitamin C.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amla ( Phyllanthus Emblica ) ( Fruit Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More