Solaray Ayurvedic Herbs Amla Vegetarian Capsules 500mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628010673
Amla is a powerful rejuvenating and antioxidant herb thought to have one of the highest contents of Vitamin C found in the plant kingdom.Studies suggest that natural, food-based Vitamin C from Amla may be more bioavailable than synthetic Vitamin C.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Amla ( Phyllanthus Emblica ) ( Fruit Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

