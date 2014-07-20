Solaray B-Complex 100 Perspective: front
Solaray B-Complex 100

100 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628004301
Product Details

 B-Complex vitamins are a group of important water-soluble vitamins with similar functions in the body. B-Complex vitamins provide nutritive support for healthy hair and skin, nerve impulse transmission, immune system function and red blood cell formation. They also work together to aid in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and protein.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Paba ( Para Aminobenzoic Acid ) , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Whole Food ( Whole Rice Concentrate , Including : Bran , Germ and Polishings , Aloe Vera Gel ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
