Solaray B-Complex 100
Product Details
B-Complex vitamins are a group of important water-soluble vitamins with similar functions in the body. B-Complex vitamins provide nutritive support for healthy hair and skin, nerve impulse transmission, immune system function and red blood cell formation. They also work together to aid in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and protein.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including Bran , Germ and Polishings , Pure Aloe Vera Gel ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.