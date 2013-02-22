Solaray B-Complex 100 Perspective: Main

Solaray B-Complex 100

250 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628004303
Product Details

B-Complex vitamins are a group of important water-soluble vitamins with similar functions in the body. B-Complex vitamins provide nutritive support for healthy hair and skin, nerve impulse transmission, immune system function and red blood cell formation. They also work together to aid in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and protein.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including Bran , Germ and Polishings , Pure Aloe Vera Gel ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
