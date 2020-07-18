B Complex vitamins are a group of important water-soluble vitamins with similar functions in the body. B-complex vitamins provide nutritive support for healthy hair and skin, nerve impulse transmission, immune system function and red blood cell formation. They also work together to aid in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and protein.

