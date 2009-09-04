Solaray B-Complex 75
Product Details
B-Complex 75 is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The two-stage ingredients are designed to release half of the ingredients rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 8 hours. The two-stage ingredients include Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacinamide and Vitamin B-6. The two-stage, timed-release technology helps to extend the availability of these vitamins to the body over a longer period of time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Thiamine ( as : Thiamine Mononitrate ) ( B1 ) , Riboflavin ( B-2 ) , Niacin ( as : Niacinamide ) ( B3 ) , Vitamin B-6 ( as : Pyridoxine HCI ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin B-12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid ( as : Calcium Pantothenate ) , Choline Bitartrate , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Inositol , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including The Bran , Polishings and Germ , Aloe Vera Gel ) , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Oxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
