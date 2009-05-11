Solaray B-Complex Chewable Natural Strawberry
Product Details
Chewable B Vitamins are probably one of the best ways of supplementing your diet. This product is specially formulated for people who are exposed to a stressful environment at work or at home. Solaray has added Vitamin C to this exclusive formula, which provides antioxidant protection from free radical damage. These great tasting chewables have been formulated with a mixture of natural sweeteners and flavors for a unique strawberry taste.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
* , Daily Value Not Established . , Vitamin B12 , Paba , Vitamin B6 , Sorbitol , Xylitol , Natural Flavors , Guar Gum , Stearic Acid , Silica , Whole Rice Concentrate , Citric Acid and Stevia . , Riboflavin , Pantothenic Acid , Niacin , Inositol , Biotin , Choline , Folate , Vitamin C , Stress and Vitamin C Support Base : Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) Acerola , Rose Hips , Thiamin
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
