Chewable B Vitamins are probably one of the best ways of supplementing your diet. This product is specially formulated for people who are exposed to a stressful environment at work or at home. Solaray has added Vitamin C to this exclusive formula, which provides antioxidant protection from free radical damage. These great tasting chewables have been formulated with a mixture of natural sweeteners and flavors for a unique strawberry taste.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.