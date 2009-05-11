Solaray B-Complex Chewable Natural Strawberry Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray B-Complex Chewable Natural Strawberry

50 ChewablesUPC: 0007628004265
Purchase Options

Product Details

Chewable B Vitamins are probably one of the best ways of supplementing your diet. This product is specially formulated for people who are exposed to a stressful environment at work or at home. Solaray has added Vitamin C to this exclusive formula, which provides antioxidant protection from free radical damage. These great tasting chewables have been formulated with a mixture of natural sweeteners and flavors for a unique strawberry taste.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
* , Daily Value Not Established . , Vitamin B12 , Paba , Vitamin B6 , Sorbitol , Xylitol , Natural Flavors , Guar Gum , Stearic Acid , Silica , Whole Rice Concentrate , Citric Acid and Stevia . , Riboflavin , Pantothenic Acid , Niacin , Inositol , Biotin , Choline , Folate , Vitamin C , Stress and Vitamin C Support Base : Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) Acerola , Rose Hips , Thiamin

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More