Solaray B-Stress plus Iron and Zinc
Product Details
Essential B Vitamins are intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy metabolism and energy production. The complex of these vitamins in this formula is intended to support health and well-being during stressful periods.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Choline ( As Choline Bitartrate ) , Inositol , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including The Bran , Polishing and Germ and Pure Aloe Vera Gel ) , Chamomile ( Flowering Tops ) and Peppermint ( Leaf ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
