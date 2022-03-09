Solaray B-Stress plus Iron and Zinc Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray B-Stress plus Iron and Zinc

60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004260
Purchase Options

Product Details

Essential B Vitamins are intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy metabolism and energy production. The complex of these vitamins in this formula is intended to support health and well-being during stressful periods.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Iron100mg
Vitamin C833mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Choline ( As Choline Bitartrate ) , Inositol , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including The Bran , Polishing and Germ and Pure Aloe Vera Gel ) , Chamomile ( Flowering Tops ) and Peppermint ( Leaf ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More