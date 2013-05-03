Solaray B-Stress PM™ Perspective: front
Solaray B-Stress PM™

60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004230
Product Details

 B-Stress P.M. with Vitamins B and C, Calcium, Magnesium and Valerian Root is specially blended to supply you with your daily B and C vitamin needs as well as having a stress relieving agent and calming herbs, such as Valerian root, to relax you after a hard day.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium15mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C833mg
Ingredients
Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine HCl ) , Valerian Root , Gp Valerian Root Extract , Choline ( As Choline Bitartrate ) , Inositol , Betaine Hcl , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Chamomile ( Flowering Tops ) , Peppermint Leaves , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including The Bran , Germ and Polishings and Aloe Vera Gel ) and Maltodextrin .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
