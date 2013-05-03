Solaray B-Stress PM™
Product Details
B-Stress P.M. with Vitamins B and C, Calcium, Magnesium and Valerian Root is specially blended to supply you with your daily B and C vitamin needs as well as having a stress relieving agent and calming herbs, such as Valerian root, to relax you after a hard day.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine HCl ) , Valerian Root , Gp Valerian Root Extract , Choline ( As Choline Bitartrate ) , Inositol , Betaine Hcl , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Chamomile ( Flowering Tops ) , Peppermint Leaves , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including The Bran , Germ and Polishings and Aloe Vera Gel ) and Maltodextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More