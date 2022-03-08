Hover to Zoom
Solaray Beet Root Vegetarian Capsules 605mg
100 ctUPC: 0007628000160
Belonging to the amaranth family, beets have a long history of use that dates back to ancient Greece and Rome. Beet root contains naturally occurring nitrates that convert to nitric oxide in the body. Beet root may provide nutritive support for cardiovascular health and athletic performance.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.