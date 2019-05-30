Hover to Zoom
Solaray Berberine Root Extract Vegetarian Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0007628020677
Purchase Options
Product Details
Berberine is a golden yellow alkaloid obtained from the roots and stems of plants such as Indian Barberry and Oregon Grape. These berberine-containing plants have been used throughout the world dating back over 3,000 years.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Berberine Hci (, From: Indian Barberry) (Berberis Aristata) (Root Extract) , Oregon Grape (Berberis Aquifolium) (Root) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More