Bilberry received great notoriety in Europe during World War II when bilberry jam was fed to Royal Air Force Pilots who flew nighttime bombing raids over Germany. Bilberry''s potential effects have been the subject of research and are intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy eyes and circulation.*

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

