Solaray Bilberry Extract Vegetarian Capsules 60mg
Product Details
Bilberry received great notoriety in Europe during World War II when bilberry jam was fed to Royal Air Force pilots who flew nighttime bombing raids over Germany. Bilberry''s potential effects have been the subject of research and are intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy eyes and circulation.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) ( Berry Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Rice Extract Blend and Silica
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
